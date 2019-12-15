Janhvi Kapoor to romance Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh's next, courtesy Karan Johar?
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut with the film Dhadak, the Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat. While the actress has quite a few interesting Hindi films in the kitty, reportedly, the young sensation is set to make her big South debut opposite Vijay Deverakonda. According to the latest reports, we might see Vijay and Janhvi come together for an upcoming film. The film will be directed by Puri Jagannadh. Reportedly, it was filmmaker Karan Johar who suggested Janhvi’s name to director Puri Jagannadh for the film tentatively titled, Fighter.
“Even actresses such as Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey were approached for the part, but things did not materialise. However, Karan Johar was instrumental in getting Janhvi Kapoor on board. The actress is still working her date diary, and in all probability, she might commence shooting in February, DC quoted a source as saying. However, no official confirmation regarding the same has been made yet. Meanwhile, Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor has also made his debut in South as a producer with Thala Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai.
Meanwhile, the handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie World Famous Lover, starring Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Isabelle Leite in the female lead roles.
Excited to watch them
puri's films are so chauvinistic. i hope jhanvi doesnt do it.
Karan uncle will look after her
