Janhvi Kapoor says she manifested her role in NTR 30: Says ‘Working with Jr NTR has been a dream’

Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently one of the most popular young actresses of the Hindi film industry, is on a high with some highly promising projects in her kitty. The talented actress is set to make her much-awaited debut in the Telugu film industry, with superstar Jr NTR's 30th film. The highly anticipated project, which has been tentatively titled NTR 30, is helmed by hitmaker Koratala Siva. In her recent interaction with the media and audience at the India Today Conclave 2023, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her Telugu debut project.

Janhvi Kapoor says she 'Manifested' her role in NTR 30

The young actress, who extensively spoke about her grand Telugu debut at the India Today Conclave 2023, stated that she 'Manifested' her role in NTR 30. Janhvi Kapoor, who is totally excited about sharing the screen with Jr NTR, stated: "I’m literally counting down the days. I message the director every day. Working with Jr NTR has been a dream. I recently re-watched RRR. The magnitude of charisma that he has. To be able to share screen space with him will be one of the biggest joys of my life."

"I manifested it. I prayed every day for it. In every interview, I used to say that I want to work with Jr NTR sir. This film might be the first time this technique worked for me. I do believe that what you put in the universe is what you attract. I have learned to be always positive and do my work. That is the moral of the story," she added.

About NTR 30

For the unversed, NTR 30 marks Jr NTR's reunion with director Koratala Siva, after the great success of the Janatha Garage. The movie is touted to be an out-and-out rustic, commercial entertainer, which is set in the backdrop of a rural coastal area. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the project. NTR 30 will start rolling on March 23, Thursday, with a grand Muhurat Puja which will be held in Hyderabad.

