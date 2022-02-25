Janhvi Kapoor to star opposite Jr NTR? Boney Kapoor reacts to rumours

For the past few months, the tinsel town was buzzing with the news of Janhvi Kapoor making her debut in Tollywood with Jr NTR's next. There have been strong speculations that she will star opposite NTR in his next with director Buchi Babu Sana. Well, looks like this time too it was just a rumour as her father Boney Kapoor cleared the air.

Boney, Janhvi’s father, was questioned about it at the Valimai pre-release event in Hyderabad, and here’s what he said. Reacting to the reports of Janhvi being part of Jr NTR's next, Boney Kapor said, “It is nothing more than a social media rumour. Social media is a strange place. Every other day, a new rumour emerges. The rumours that Janhvi has been cast in NTR’s film fall into the same category."

He did confirm that Janhvi will make her debut in Tollywood soon. “Many fans of Sridevi have been asking about her acting in Telugu cinema. The fans here are indeed special to us and she will soon do it. I want to see her act someday in a Tollywood film too, as much as you all want to,” the producer said.

This is not the first time reports of Janhvi Kapoor's debut went viral. Previously too rumours circulated that Janhvi was planning to make her Tollywood debut alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor's Valimai starring Ajith Kumar has been receiving a record-breaking response. The FDFS celebration yesterday since midnight created a rage on the internet.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor to mark her debut in South with Jr NTR & Buchi Babu's film?