Jani Master calls sexual assault allegations against him 'baseless', reveals talking to Pushpa director Sukumar about victim

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding sexual assault which might be triggering for some readers.

Jani Master has been grabbing headlines after his female colleague complained about the choreographer sexually assaulting her over the years. In the latest development, the Pushpa choreographer has revealed shocking details related to the case. Jani Master was sent to 4-day police custody by a court. Following that, during the investigation, the choreographer denied all accusations against him and called them ‘baseless’.

As per a report in Chitra Jyothy, Jani Master had said, “The allegations made by the victim against me are baseless. She introduced herself to me through a show. She lied about being sexually assaulted as a minor. I recognized her talent and allowed her to be an assistant choreographer to me. The victim used to torture me mentally to marry her. Many times she threatened me.”

Moreover, the National Award choreographer also said that he had also talked to filmmaker Sukumar about the issue. Additionally, Jani Master said that although the Pushpa director had even called the female colleague regarding the matter, there was no change in her. “There was a conspiracy against me, someone was behind and conspired against me. I was involved in this case because they could not bear my growth,” he added.

For the unversed, Jani Master was arrested in Goa and later brought to Hyderabad and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Investigation into the matter revealed that he had allegedly assaulted the victim when she was a minor and hence, he was charged under POCSO too. Besides that, Jani Master is charged under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On the other hand, reportedly, his wife Ayesha will also be arrested soon for allegedly attacking the victim. Recently, she appeared for an interview with TV9 and dismissed all allegations against her husband. Ayesha said, "The allegation that the woman was harassed when she was 16 is disgusting. There is no truth in it. If the girl can show evidence, I will leave Master."

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same, remember you are not alone in this fight.

