Jani Masters’ sexual assault case: Female complainant claims choreographer’s wife molested her for not complying with his demand

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information about sexual harassment, which might be triggering for some readers.

Eminent choreographer Jani Master came under the radar recently after a 21-year-old female fellow choreographer claimed that he had sexually assaulted her during their outdoor shooting schedules. She mentioned that Jani Master took undue advantage of her not once but on multiple occasions.

And now, as per some of her recent statements, not just Jani Master, but his wife has also been equally involved in her sexual assault case.

The lady choreographer revealed that Jani’s wife would visit her home with demands of marrying her husband and thereafter physically assault her as well if she would not comply with them. Such a turn of events has definitely left many shocked, and the cops are expected to carry out necessary investigations on these claims.

Earlier, as per the preliminary statement of the complainant, Jani Master sexually assaulted the victim every time they went out for outdoor shoots, including in Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the police mentioned, “She also claimed that he assaulted her at her residence in Narsingi several times... since the woman is a resident of Narsingi, the case has been transferred to the police there and further investigation will be taken up."

Accordingly, Jani Master has been booked under a number of cases, including section 506-criminal intimidation, section 376-rape, and section 323-voluntarily causing hurt under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additionally, a case under the PoSH Act has also been deemed to be registered against the choreographer.

For the uninitiated, Jani Master has been credited with choreographing several hit songs across pan-Indian films, including Rowdy Baby, Aai Nai, Kaavaalaa, and more.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, emotional, or verbal abuse, do not hesitate to stand against it and seek help. Remember, you are not alone in this fight. There are several helplines available.

ALSO READ: Rowdy Baby Choreographer Jani Master booked for sexually assaulting his 21-year-old colleague: Report