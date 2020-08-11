Janmashtami 2020: Anushka Shetty, Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh share hearty wishes for their fans

Sharing photos of Lord Krishna and sweet messages, these stars wished their fans on the occasion of Janmashtami virtually.

As people across the country are celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna today, several celebrities took to their social media and wished their fans a Happy Janmashtami. Anushka Shetty, Nithiin and Rakul Preet Singh were among the South stars who wished their fans and followers. Sharing photos of Lord Krishna and sweet messages, these stars whished their fans virtually. Filmmaker Kona Venkat too shared a photo on his Instagram space and wished his fans.

Sharing a photo, Nithiin wrote, “May your day be filled with joy, love, and laughter. Stay Safe and Happy Janmashtami, Everyone!” Indian 2 star Rakul Preet Singh took to the micro blogging website and wrote, “Wishing you all a very happy Janmashtami”. Along with the wish, she shared her photo in an ethnic attire. Anushka Shetty shared a photo of Lord Krishna and wrote, “On this auspicious Janmashtami may Lord Krishna fill all our houses with lots of happiness and joy”.

Check out the posts here:

May your day be filled with joy, love, and laughter. Stay Safe and Happy Janmashtami, Everyone! pic.twitter.com/GOL8kbR7q9 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) August 11, 2020

Wishing you all a very happy janmashtami pic.twitter.com/TIulhQm9ye — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 11, 2020

Also Read: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar spread happiness as they send Janmashtami wishes to their fans

The birth of the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu is a Hindu festival which happens once in a year. The festival is celebrated as Janmashtami or Gokulashatami in different parts of the country. Usually, the festival is observed on Ashtami of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan. This year, the festival begins on August 11. Some people celebrate it on the next day too.

Credits :InstagramTwitter

Share your comment ×