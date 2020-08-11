  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Janmashtami 2020: Anushka Shetty, Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh share hearty wishes for their fans

Sharing photos of Lord Krishna and sweet messages, these stars wished their fans on the occasion of Janmashtami virtually.
21173 reads Mumbai
Janmashtami 2020: Anushka Shetty, Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh share hearty wishes for their fansJanmashtami 2020: Anushka Shetty, Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh share hearty wishes for their fans

As people across the country are celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna today, several celebrities took to their social media and wished their fans a Happy Janmashtami. Anushka Shetty, Nithiin and Rakul Preet Singh were among the South stars who wished their fans and followers. Sharing photos of Lord Krishna and sweet messages, these stars whished their fans virtually. Filmmaker Kona Venkat too shared a photo on his Instagram space and wished his fans.

Sharing a photo, Nithiin wrote, “May your day be filled with joy, love, and laughter. Stay Safe and Happy Janmashtami, Everyone!” Indian 2 star Rakul Preet Singh took to the micro blogging website and wrote, “Wishing you all a very happy Janmashtami”. Along with the wish, she shared her photo in an ethnic attire. Anushka Shetty shared a photo of Lord Krishna and wrote, “On this auspicious Janmashtami may Lord Krishna fill all our houses with lots of happiness and joy”.

Check out the posts here:

Also Read: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar spread happiness as they send Janmashtami wishes to their fans

The birth of the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu is a Hindu festival which happens once in a year. The festival is celebrated as Janmashtami or Gokulashatami in different parts of the country. Usually, the festival is observed on Ashtami of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan. This year, the festival begins on August 11. Some people celebrate it on the next day too.

Credits :InstagramTwitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement