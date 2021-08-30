Janmashtami 2021: Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh send wishes to fans

One of the most significant festivals, Krishna Janmashtami 2021 is being celebrated today, on August 30 in India. Celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu, South actors like Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal have penned wishes for their fans on social media.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing you all a very happy Janmashtami. May this auspicious day bring happiness, cheer and prosperity!" On the other hand, Pooja Hegde shared a new poster from her upcoming film Radhe Shyam as she wished 'Happy Janmashtami' to her fans on Twitter.

Wishing you all a very happy Janmashtami. May this auspicious day bring happiness, cheer and prosperity! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 30, 2021

She wrote, "As we celebrate Janmashtami, let Vikramaditya and Prerna teach you a new meaning of love! Here's wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami! #RadheShyam Starring #Prabhas & Myself."

The poster sees Pooja and Prabhas looking every bit magical and one cannot take eyes off them.

As we celebrate Janmashtami, let Vikramaditya and Prerna teach you a new meaning of love!

Here's wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami! #RadheShyam Starring #Prabhas & Myself pic.twitter.com/1kRp8UDDdr — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) August 30, 2021

Kajal Aggarwal has shared a stunning photo of herself posing with Radha Krishna idol and it is too beautiful.

Rakul Preet Singh has also shared a photo of herself looking beautiful in a white and gold dress as she wished her fans on this festive occasion.

Also Read: Radhe Shyam Janmashtami Special: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde look magical in the new poster

Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife and actress Meghana Raj shared an adorable photo with their son Jr Chiru as she wished everyone on Krishna Janmashtami 2021.