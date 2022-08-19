Janmashtami 2022: Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal Rashmika Mandanna and others send wishes on the auspicious occasion

One of the most auspicious festivals, Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated today. Commemorating the birth of the eighth avatar of Vishnu, Lord Krishna, South actors Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Rashmika Mandanna and others penned wishes on social media.

Superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing you all a happy Janmashtami! May you be blessed with an abundance of prosperity and happiness!"

Superstar Mohanlal penned on Twitter, "Happy Sri Krishna Jayanti."

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna shared a cute picture of herself in specs and wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Happy Janmashtami my lovessss."

Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, "Wishing you all a Happy #Janmashtami and may you be blessed with Happiness, Peace & Joy #Janamashtami2022."

New mother Pranitha Subhash also dressed her baby girl Arna as little Krishna and wrote on social media, "Krishna Janmashtami. Dressed my little baby girl like krishna today .. #Janmashtami #happyjanmashtami #Dharmorakshathirakshathah #KrishnaJanmashtami."

Raashii Khanna penned on Instagram, "Happy Janmashtami."

Posting a video of herself dancing, Shriya Saran wished, "Happy Janmashtami, let’s spread love and happiness today ! I see krishna in dance, that’s my way of connecting to divine. Tell me what’s yours."

Furthermore, Kajal Aggarwal also celebrated two occasions today, Janamashtami and her son Neil's fourth month birthday. Dropping an adorable still with her little one, she penned on the photo-sharing app, "Happy 4 months to the love of my life #NeilKitchlu and happy Krishna Janmashtami to all!"

On this note, we would like to wish you all a very happy Janmashtami.