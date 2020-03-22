  1. Home
Janta Curfew: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan & other South stars share heartfelt videos as they express gratitude

South stars Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan among others took to social media and shared videos of them ringing a bell, clapping hands to express gratitude through Janta Curfew.
India comes together to show solidarity with the Coronavirus warriors, who are working on the frontline for us. At 5 PM today for 5 minutes, every citizen stepped out in their balcony to show solidarity with doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff and others by clapping hands. India showed gratitude towards these real heroes through #JantaCurfew, an initiative by PM Narendra Modi. South stars Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan among others took to social media and shared videos of them ringing a bell, clapping hands to express gratitude. 

Ram Charan took to Instagram and wrote, "Great feeling ! Great initiative @narendramodi ji So proud of INDIA. JAI HIND...#indiafightscorona." On the other hand, Allu Arjun along with his wife Sneha Reddy, kids Arha, Ayaan and the entire family stepped out to express gratitude. Bunny and his family showed their gratitude along with the rest of the country. 

Actor R Madhavan also shared a video of his wife and son doing their bit for the country. He wrote, "THANK YOU to EACH AND EVERY ONE of you who are selflessly serving and saving us .. our heartfelt gratitude love and respect to all of you and your families. May God keep all of you super safe. @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona #JanataCurfew #ThankYouFrontLiners." 

"March 22 will be a symbol of our effort, of our self-restraint and our resolve to fulfil our duty in service of the nation," Modi declared on Thursday. 

Check out posts below: 

