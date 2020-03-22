Janta Curfew: Dulquer Salmaan appeals to fans with a heartwarming post; applauds medical force

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is one of the actors who took to Instagram and extended his support to PM Modi's Janta Curfew initiative. He appealed to his fans with a heartwarming post. Check it out below.

To stop deadly coronavirus spread, PM Narendra Modi on Thursday called for 'Janta curfew'. Modi requested every citizen to stay at home today, on March 22 from 7 am-9 pm. Many celebrities took to social media and requested their fans to stay at home and be safe. Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is one of the actors who took to Instagram and appealed to his fans with a heartwarming post. He also requested his fans to step out in the balcony and applaud medical force at 5 PM.

On the work front, Dulquer will feature in the upcoming film titled Kurup. His latest release Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal managed to win hearts of the audience. The film opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike.

The actor recently announced his next Hey Sinamika with actresses Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal. The film is touted to be a breezy romantic entertainer and it will be shot in Chennai.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer wrote, "The magic of new beginnings ! Starting the journey of #HeySinamika with some lovely ladies Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal and under the guidance of my dearest Brinda master."

