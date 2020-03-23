Janta Curfew: Nayanthara & beau Vignesh Shivan join the citizens to applaud the heroes fighting Coronavirus

Tamil actress Nayanthara along with her beau Vignesh Shivan also stepped out and made sure to express gratitude. Vignesh took to Instagram and shared a photo of Nayanthara being a part of Janta Curfew initiative.

Celebrities along with with every Indian shared videos and photos of them cheering the real heroes who made sure to stay on the duty despite the #JantaCurfew. Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Nani, Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh among other South celebs, at 5 PM yesterday for 5 minutes, joined every citizen as they stepped out in their balcony to show solidarity with doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff and others by clapping hands. India showed gratitude towards these real heroes through #JantaCurfew, an initiative by PM Narendra Modi.

Tamil actress Nayanthara along with her beau Vignesh Shivan also stepped out and made sure to express the gratitude. Vignesh took to Instagram and shared a photo of Nayanthara being a part of Janta Curfew initiative. He wrote, "Claps , drumrolls & whistles for the real heroes !!! #Doctors #PoliceOfficers #socialVolunteers #AllPublicServants #Cleaners May this corona f virus become powerless asap ! Medicines & vaccines are getting ready and gonna come very soon to save mankind and get us back to our normal life !Until then! United we Fall , divided we win !"

Allu Arjun along with his wife Sneha Reddy, kids Arha, Ayaan and the entire family stepped out to express gratitude. Check out the video below.

