Janta Curfew: Rakul Preet Singh, Allu Arjun, Nani and other South celebs share heartwarming posts
Mumbai, the city that never sleeps is witnessing pin-drop silence in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of Janta Curfew. Not only Mumbai, but every citizen of India has also decided to stay indoors from 7 AM till 9 PM today, on March 22 to fight the spread of deadly Coronavirus. "Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against the COVID-19 menace," PM Modi tweeted today morning as a reminder to every citizen to stay indoors. As we all know celebrities have far reach on social media and make a powerful impact on everything they do. Actors from the film industry also took to social media and extended their support in PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' initiative.
Who says you need a gym to burn that fat !! And now you have all the time in the world too ! Make the most of this guys ! 30 mins of this and your workout is done ! Schedule given by @toughtaskmaster share your home workouts and tag me #jantacurfew #stayhome #staysafe #staystrong
On the other hand, Allu Arjun is spending most of his time with his family members. Bunny's wife Sneha recently shared a heartwarming picture of Allu Arjun with his grandmom and its too cute to miss.
Add new comment