Janta Curfew: Rakul Preet Singh, Allu Arjun, Nani and other South celebs share heartwarming posts

Actors from the film industry took to social media and extended their support in PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' initiative. South and Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a video of her working out in her balcony.
5937 reads Mumbai
Janta Curfew: Rakul Preet Singh, Allu Arjun, Nani and other South celebs share heartwarming postsJanta Curfew: Rakul Preet Singh, Allu Arjun, Nani and other South celebs share heartwarming posts
Mumbai, the city that never sleeps is witnessing pin-drop silence in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of Janta Curfew. Not only Mumbai, but every citizen of India has also decided to stay indoors from 7 AM till 9 PM today, on March 22 to fight the spread of deadly Coronavirus. "Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against the COVID-19 menace," PM Modi tweeted today morning as a reminder to every citizen to stay indoors. As we all know celebrities have far reach on social media and make a powerful impact on everything they do. Actors from the film industry also took to social media and extended their support in PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' initiative. 

South and Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a video of her working out in her balcony and making the best use of the time. She wrote, "Who says you need a gym to burn that fat !! And now you have all the time in the world too ! Make the most of this guys ! 30 mins of this and your workout is done !."

On the other hand, Allu Arjun is spending most of his time with his family members. Bunny's wife Sneha recently shared a heartwarming picture of Allu Arjun with his grandmom and its too cute to miss. 

On the other hand, Natural star Nani took to Instagram and shared a clear view from his balcony. He wrote, "Slow down...Stop for a moment...Look around."
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Slow down Stop for a moment Look around :) #Life

A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani) on

Dulquer Salmaan also tweeted about Janta Curfew and reminded his fans to stay at home.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

