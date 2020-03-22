Janta Curfew: Twitter pulls down Rajinikanth's video for spreading misinformation about Coronavirus spread

Superstar Rajinikanth took to social media and supported PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' idea through a video. However, the video has been pulled down from Twitter now.

To fight the deadly coronavirus spread, PM Narendra Modi called for the 'Janata curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22. He urged people to stay indoors and practice social-distancing. Many celebrities took to social media and requested their fans to follow the same and stay at home. From Kamal Haasan to Rajinikanth and , celebrities made sure to spread the word and follow the complete shutdown. Superstar Rajinikanth also took to social media and supported Modi's 'Janta Curfew' idea through a video. However, the video has been pulled down from Twitter now.

According to media reports, Twitter had to pull down Rajinikanth's video as it misinformed people about the pandemic. Rajinikanth, through the video, informed that India is approaching stage 3, community transmission of coronavirus and that if we support Janta Curfew, it will prevent from spreading the virus. In his statement, he wrote, "With the Prime Minister calling for Janata Curfew on March 22nd, India prepares to avoid crucial Stage 3 community transmission of coronavirus in the country. Italy tried implementing a similar nationwide curfew to prevent Stage 3, but to the lack of support from the citizens, the efforts failed, resulting in the death of thousands of people to the pandemic (sic)."

Rajinikanth also requested his fans to stay indoors. He wrote, "We don't want such a crisis in India and I urge everyone to rise to the occasion and participate in the Janata Curfew by strictly staying indoors and practising social-distancing. In these crucial times, let us also remember and thank the selfless service of all the doctors, nurses and medical workers by participating in the nationwide appreciation and prayers at 5 pm tomorrow (sic)"

