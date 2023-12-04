Japan OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Karthi starrer online

Karthi’s latest film, Japan, was released on November 10th, and was a box-office success owing to its unique style of storytelling, and high octane action sequences. The film, helmed by Raju Murugan, brought a fresh new take on the heist action comedy genre.

The film, which also stars Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, KS Ravikumar, Bava Chelladurai and many more is now gearing up for its OTT release on Netflix. The streaming platform took to social media to announce that the film will be released on December 11th, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Check out the post below:

More about Japan

Over the years, Karthi has earned a reputation as one of the most versatile actors in Tamil cinema. However, the Kaithi actor has always been appreciated for his comedy roles, and comedic timing. Japan marked the return of the actor to his comfort zone after quite some time.

The film revolves around the notorious thief Japan Muni, played by Karthi, who has a unique reputation for publishing his heists as movies. When 200 pounds worth of jewelry is stolen, Japan becomes the prime suspect, leading to a cat and mouse game between him and the government officials. Whether the thief actually stole the jewelry or whether he is being framed forms the base of the story.

Upon release, the film received mixed to positive reviews from fans and critics, who praised the performances by Karthi, Sunil and Vijay Milton. GV Prakash Kumar’s music also garnered praise from fans and audience alike. However, the film was criticized for its lagged out plot, as well as the characterization of several characters including Anu Emmanuel.

Japan has been bankrolled by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures, while Ravi Varman has cranked the camera for the film. The editing has been done by Philomin Raj, known for films like Vikram and Leo.

