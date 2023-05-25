Japan Teaser OUT: Karthi is an absolute treat in this quirky affair; Film to release on Diwali 2023
Japan will see Karthi playing a dual role. The much-awaited film is set to release on Diwali 2023.
Key Highlight
Karthi's next film Japan with director Rajkumar Periasamy will release on Diwali 2023. On Karthi's birthday, the makers have released 1 min 18 seconds clip that introduces us to an interesting and quirky character played by the actor in Japan. Touted be a heist thriller, the intro video, Who's Japan? looks every bit fresh and visually appealing.
Watch Japan teaser below:
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Trivikram Srinivas to make his first Pan-India film with Allu Arjun; Film to go on floors in 2024
About The Author
A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in exp...Read more
Advertisement
Credits: Dream Warrior Pictures
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!