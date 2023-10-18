Japan Teaser OUT: Karthi starrer promises fun ride on thief’s tale; GV Prakash is set to impress with his music

Karthi, the charming star of Tamil cinema, is set to mesmerize with his next film, Japan, which is also his name in the film. The film which is expected to be centered around his character tells the tale of a thief who pulls off risky heists and is only interested in money and gold. The 1 minute and 20-second teaser boasts a glimpse into the film’s setting with National Award-winning music director GV Prakash Kumar composing the scores and songs of the film fresh off of his recent musical endevors like Mark Antony and Tiger Nageswara Rao.

The film which features Anu Emmanuel in the lead role is captured through the lens of cinematographer Ravi Varman. The film hasn’t finalised a release date but will surely hit theatres as part of this year’s Diwali celebrations.

Check out the official teaser here

Karthi is back in his element

Karthi in Japan would serve as a reminder for many people who loved and watched his comedy films back in the day. Be it an action movie like Siruthai which was a remake of the Ravi Teja film Vikramarkudu directed by SS Rajamouli or be it the role in an emotional drama like Thozha, Karthi would shine in his element of comedy with his mannerisms and impeccable timing with dialogues. Similar to that we can see how Karthi portrays Japan in this teaser.

The role of Japan seems to be a caricaturish portrayal of a notorious thief who conducts a heist of a jewelry shop that is worth Rs 200 crore. This makes the police want him to be hunted down and captured which turns into a cat-and-mouse game in itself. What unfolds in the story next seems to set apart the story further on.

The teaser also features an up-and-rising fun background score by the composer GV Prakash Kumar. The scores in the film really seem to blend in with the premise and are likely to include some really solid tracks as well. The film directed by ‘Joker’ director Raju Murugan has Anu Emmanuel, Jithan Ramesh and Sunil in prominent roles.

