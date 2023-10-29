Japan trailer breakdown: Karthi plays a notorious thief in this action-filled crime comedy

The Karthi and Raju Murugan film Japan is scheduled to hit the big screens on Diwali this year. Judging from the trailer of the film it is going to be one hell of a ride filled with action and comedy.

The film, which features Karthi in the titular role of Japan, is about a notorious thief who is on the run from the police after allegedly stealing Rs 200 crores worth of jewelry. The film features Anu Emmanuel as the leading lady with KS Ravikumar, Jithan Ramesh, Sunil, and many more joining them.

Check out the official trailer of Karthi’s Japan

The trailer which spans 2:19 minutes begins with Karthi narrating a children’s tale of how a small fish in the sea became a large whale, signifying his own growth in the film. The trailer then goes on to show what is transpiring across the film, the events that are set to occur following a heist he had pulled off.

The trailer also shows Anu Emmanuel traveling with Karthi escaping from the police, who seems to be held captive by the protagonist. The trailer then flows on to become more and more fast-paced with some vibrant dance numbers, gun-blazing action and Karthi’s impeccable comic timing.

The costume and hairstyle of the protagonist seem unusual to the settings of Tamil cinema. The big afro hair with a gold pendant and gold teeth of Karthi gives his whole demeanor a wacky look which is bound to create havoc.

Reacting to the widespread love and affection the trailer of Japan is receiving, Karthi wrote a tweet that read, “Honoured and grateful for the immense love all of you showered on me yesterday. Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to all my friends and colleagues who graced the event last evening. My sincerest love to all the dear fans who are always close to my heart.”

Moreover, the crime comedy film is an out-and-out entertainer to watch in theaters this Diwali. The Karthi starrer, which has GV Prakash Kumar handling the music, recently put out a single from the film as well. Ravi Varman is the cinematographer for the film while Philomin Raj is the editor.

