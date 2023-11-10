Japan Twitter Review: Netizens heap praise on Karthi’s performance in this heist action comedy

This Diwali has been nothing if not rewarding for Tamil cinema lovers. Karthi-led Japan and Karthik Subbaraj’s first theatrical outing after Rajinikanth’s Petta, Jigarthanda DoubleX, will go head-to-head at the box office today, November 10. The first reviews of both films have been out, and netizens have given their thoughts on these highly anticipated ventures.

Karthi has had a good 2023, starting with the second installment of Ponniyin Selvan, winning over both fans and critics alike. Not to forget, the actor also provided a voice-over for another superhit, Vishal and SJ Suryah’s Mark Antony. Now, what remains to be seen is whether Karthi is able to carry on his wonderful run.

The first reactions to Karthi and Anu Emmanuel’s Japan are out, and they're largely positive

Japan has been receiving positive reviews from social media users since the first screenings of the film. Karthi’s performances and mannerisms have been particularly applauded, and so has the cinematography by Ravi Varman. One user took to X and shared, “Superb script selection karthi 1st Half : Good and Engaging 2nd Half : decent +Ve : Karthi + BGM + Cinematography One of the best theatre experience in this year My Rating : 8/10” Another user wrote, “Top notch cinematography in recent tamil films..& #karthi is ahead of in experimenting and acting. Brilliant, fire, action, comedy, bgm cinematography.. Excellent work from the technical side”

Check out netizens’ thoughts on Karthi’s Japan

Karthi’s Japan is a heist action comedy

Earlier this year, Karthi, in an interaction with Variety, spoke at length about Japan and director Raju Murugan. He opined, “It’s a crime thriller; it’s got a manhunt to it. But apart from that, the writing and characters in the film are so well-rooted, and at the same time, it’s got a lot of flamboyance—it's a very unique combination. Being so grounded and yet having the flamboyance and the cockiness of this character is what got me hooked to the project, and the keenness to work with Raju Murugan—I've liked his earlier two films, Cuckoo and Joker, and his understanding of local community, the culture here; it’s so beautiful.”

Directed by Raju Murugan, Japan is a heist action comedy featuring Karthi, Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, S. D. Vijay Milton, and K. S. Ravikumar. S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu have produced Karthi’s 25th film outing under their production company, Dream Warrior Pictures. G. V. Prakash Kumar, Ravi Varman, and Philomin Raj have handled the music, cinematography, and editing, respectively.

