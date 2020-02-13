Jaqueline Fernandez to star opposite Pawan Kalyan in director Krish's period drama?

According to reports, Jacqueline Fernandez might step into the South Indian film industry. The Sri Lankan beauty will be seen opposite Pawan Kalyan in director Krish's period drama.

The relation between the South film industry and Bollywood has been highly successful over the years. South actors like R Madhavan, Siddharth, Dhanush, Shruti Haasan, Kamal Haasan, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan are among a few who have spread their talent winds in Hindi cinema as well. On the other hand, while 's Tollywood debut in SS Rajamouli's RRR is awaited, already made her successful debut in Prabhas starrer Saaho. Now according to the latest reports, Jacqueline Fernandez might step into the South Indian film industry. The Sri Lankan beauty will be seen opposite Pawan Kalyan in director Krish's period drama.

The makers of the film are currently in talks with the actress and if things fall into place, this will mark Jacqueline Fernandez' Telugu debut. Deccan Chronicle quoted a source saying, "Krish has good contacts with many Hindi actors, so he is in talks with this actress to rope her in for his Telugu film." The report also states that besides Jacqueline Fernandez, the makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer are also in talks with . While there is no official word regarding the same, fans are eagerly looking forward to this big debut of Jacqueline.



Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is busy with the shooting of Pink Telugu remake. The role was originally played by Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan. The courtroom drama is set to hit the screens in summer 2020. Pink Telugu remake marks Pawan Kalyan's comeback to films. He started his own political party in 2014 called Jana Sena Party. He is returning to the big screen after a long break.

