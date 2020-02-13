Jaqueline Fernandez to star opposite Pawan Kalyan in director Krish's period drama?
The relation between the South film industry and Bollywood has been highly successful over the years. South actors like R Madhavan, Siddharth, Dhanush, Shruti Haasan, Kamal Haasan, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan are among a few who have spread their talent winds in Hindi cinema as well. On the other hand, while Alia Bhatt's Tollywood debut in SS Rajamouli's RRR is awaited, Shraddha Kapoor already made her successful debut in Prabhas starrer Saaho. Now according to the latest reports, Jacqueline Fernandez might step into the South Indian film industry. The Sri Lankan beauty will be seen opposite Pawan Kalyan in director Krish's period drama.
Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is busy with the shooting of Pink Telugu remake. The role was originally played by Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan. The courtroom drama is set to hit the screens in summer 2020. Pink Telugu remake marks Pawan Kalyan's comeback to films. He started his own political party in 2014 called Jana Sena Party. He is returning to the big screen after a long break.
