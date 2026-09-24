Jason Sanjay wants to showcase Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘humorous’ side if he ever directs his father someday

Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay is set to make his debut in Tamil cinema with his directorial venture, Sigma. Ahead of its release, the star kid appeared in an interaction, speaking about which aspect of his father’s skills he would love to explore if he ever directed him.

Jason Sanjay about wanting to explore Thalapathy Vijay’s humorous side

Speaking with Galatta Plus, Jason Sanjay revealed that he enjoys his father, Thalapathy Vijay ’s fun and humorous side the most and, if ever given a chance to direct him, that would be the aspect he would explore.

The debut director said, “His sense of humour is something I really enjoy watching. I saw the personal side of him at home as well. I know humour is the inner child-like nature he has in him. Over time, he stopped playing full-fledged fun and relatable characters. If I ever get a chance to direct him, I will explore that side of my father.”

Moreover, Jason recalled how his grandfather, director-actor SA Chandrasekhar, reacted when he told him about his decision to become a director. He revealed that they did not discuss the story or idea in detail, but his grandfather advised him not to show any second thoughts or doubts to others on the set.

Jason also credited his father and grandfather for teaching him the importance of work ethic and added that his father has always been very punctual.

More about Sigma

Sigma follows Guru, a rogue treasure hunter and radio host whose life takes a drastic turn after a betrayal costs him everything. Determined to reclaim what he lost, he takes on a Rs 500-crore racket controlled by the ruthless Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy.

Unable to confront the syndicate directly, Guru plans an elaborate heist with his friends and associates. As betrayals and unexpected twists derail his plan, Guru must rely on his instincts and determination to outsmart Reddy and reclaim what was taken from him.

Starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, the Jason Sanjay directorial features Faria Abdullah, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Yog Japee, and others in key roles. With music composed by Thaman S, the film is slated to release on October 2, 2026.

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