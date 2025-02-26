Jason Sanjay’s rare appearance at a wedding sparks buzz as fans are reminded of Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jagdish’ from Thuppakki

Thalapathy Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, is all set to make his debut as a director with his upcoming project, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead. While the star kid is already hyped with the task of keeping his father’s legacy alive, his recent appearance has now created a stir on the internet.

Jason was recently spotted arriving at the wedding ceremony of PMK President GK Mani’s son. The young lad looked handsome in a military green shirt and trousers.

Check out a glimpse here:

As soon as Jason’s pictures surfaced on the internet, they went viral in no time, as fans of Thalapathy Vijay couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance between the father-son duo.

It seemed as if the two were carbon copies of each other, which took the internet by storm.

While some fans were instantly reminded of Thalapathy’s character, Jagadish, from Thuppakki due to Jason’s appearance, others crowned him as ‘Thalapathy 2.0.’

Have a look at the fan reactions here:

Recently, actor Sundeep Kishan, who is headlining Jason Sanjay’s debut project, opened up about the pressure on the newbie filmmaker, considering the immense expectations from fans who want him to uphold his father’s reputation and legacy.

Speaking about Jason, Sundeep, in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, said, “I was really impressed with his film language and the effort he’s putting into his directorial debut. He also has this massive responsibility of doing justice to his father’s legacy and satisfying Vijay sir’s huge fan following.”

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay is preparing for his last film on the silver screen before bidding adieu to cinema and entering politics as a full-time career. His final project, Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, has already been announced.

It is set to hit the big screens sometime in January 2026.