Jatadhara OTT Release: When and where to watch Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha starrer supernatural thriller online

Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Jatadhara released in theaters on November 7, 2025. After its theatrical run, the movie is now gearing up to begin streaming online. Here are the details you need to know.

When and where to watch Jatadhara

Jatadhara is available for streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from December 5, 2025, i.e., today. The movie is now listed in the platform's movie catalogue.

Official trailer and plot of Jatadhara

Jatadhara is a fantasy action-adventure film that tells the story of Shiva, a corporate employee who finds solace in hunting ghosts with his friends whenever he gets the time.

Despite being on the lookout for supernatural entities, Shiva often attributes such occurrences to a person's own innate fears rather than to something evil manifesting externally. However, his life takes a dark turn when he begins having recurring dreams about a child being attacked.

As Shiva searches for the truth behind these dreams, he learns that his life is connected to a Dhanapisaachini, a demoness who guards wealth. What follows is an intriguing tale of his journey to uncover the demoness' origin and how his destiny unfolds thereafter.

Cast and crew of Jatadhara

Jatadhara stars Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles, with the actress marking her debut in Telugu cinema. Apart from the main duo, the film features Divya Khosla Kumar, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishnan, Ravi Prakash, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, Srinivas Avasarala, Rupa Lakshmi, Chakrapani Ananda, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Pradeep Rawat, Rohit Pathak, and many more in key roles.

Written by Venkat Kalyan, the film is co-directed by him alongside Abhishek Jaiswal. The supernatural thriller is bankrolled by Zee Studios in association with Prerna Arora, Rajiv Agarwal, Umesh K.R. Bansal, Shivin Narang, and Nikhil Nanda.

The Telugu-Hindi bilingual film is inspired by the myths and conspiracy theories surrounding the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala, particularly the mystery of its sealed vaults.

The musical tracks and background score are composed by Samira Koppikar, with cinematography handled by Sameer Kalyani. Moreover, Venkat Kalyan also served as the editor.

ALSO READ: Kalamkaval Twitter Review: Mammootty and Vinayakan starrer called ‘banger’, here are 7 tweets to read before watching