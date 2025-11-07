Jatadhara Twitter Review: ‘TV serials are better’, 7 tweets on netizens' reaction to Sudheer-Sonakshi Sinha's fantasy film

Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles, was released in theatres today, November 7, 2025. Directed by Venkat Kalyan, the film is a fantasy mystery action adventure, marking the Bollywood actress's Telugu debut.

If you're planning to watch the movie this weekend, here's what netizens have to say.

Jatadhara X Review

Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) handle, a user shared that every frame of Jatadhara seemed to have been crafted with profound respect. They mentioned that the film unfolded like a distinct spiritual melody on screen, describing it as completely enchanting and a genuine embodiment of devotion and spirituality through its visuals.

However, another netizen expressed a contrasting opinion, stating that Jatadhara is a completely unbearable movie with poor VFX, a weak screenplay, and bad casting. They added that while the music is acceptable, Sudheer Babu chose a script with potential, but it ultimately suffered from poor execution.

A third user shared a similar reaction, saying that only one or three scenes in the movie are good, while the rest felt like a two-hour torture. They added that television serials are better than this film. (Loosely translated from Telugu)

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Jatadhara is a fantasy action-adventure film that tells the story of Shiva (played by Sudheer Babu), a corporate employee who finds solace in hunting ghosts with his friends whenever he has the time.

Despite being on the lookout for supernatural entities, Shiva often links such occurrences to a person's own innate fears rather than to something evil that manifests externally. However, his life takes a dark turn when he begins to have recurring dreams about a child being attacked.

As Shiva searches for the truth behind these dreams, he learns that his own life is connected to a Dhana Pisaachini (played by Sonakshi Sinha) - a demoness who guards wealth. What follows is an intriguing tale of the man's journey to uncover the demoness' origin and how his destiny unfolds thereafter.

Apart from the Baaghi actor and Sonakshi, the movie also features Shilpa Shirodkar, Srinivas Avasarala, Pradeep Rawat, Indira Krishnan, Ravi Prakash, Rohit Pathak, and many others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: SSMB29 GlobeTrotter X Reactions: 9 tweets to know how netizens reacted to Prithviraj Sukumaran's 1st look from SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu film