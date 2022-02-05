Jathi Ratnalu actor Rahul Ramakrishna quits the film industry

Actor Rahul Ramakrishna has decided that he will no longer be a part of the film industry. He announced the sudden news on his Twitter handle with a brief note. His note went like this, ''2022 is my last. I will not do films anymore. Not that I care, nor should anybody care.'' However, the reason behind this big decision is not known as of now.

Rahul Ramakrishna started his innings as an actor with the Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam’s short film Sainma. Later, he made his Tollywood debut with the 2016 film Jayammu Nischayammu Raa. The film also starred Srinivasa Reddy and Poorna. However,

Rahul Ramakrishna rose to fame with Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy. He played the role of best friend Shiva of Arjun Redd y and the character was loved by the audience.

Check out the post below:

After he established himself with his first major film, Rahul Ramakrishna went on to star in numerous Telugu films including Bharat Husharu, Ane Nenu, Sammohanam, Brochevarevarura, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Jathi Ratnalu, Chi La Sow, Geetha Govindam, to name a few.

In the meantime, Rahul Ramakrishna was last seen in Nithya Menen’s Skylab. He managed to impress everyone with his role as Subedar Ramarao.

Aside from acting, he is also credited for his work as a songwriter. He wrote songs for Skylab a nd also penned two songs for the National Award-winning film Pelli Choopulu.

Right now, Rahul Ramakrishna has two major films in his kitty. He will be a part of SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Rana Daggubati starrer Virata Parvam.

