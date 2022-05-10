Jathi Ratnalu actor Rahul Ramakrishna announces his wedding and introduces his fiancee; See Pic

Rahul Ramakrishna, the popular actor and comedian in Tollywood, announced his wedding. The actor took to his social media handles and shared a romantic pic with his fiancee Haritha to officially announce the wedding. However, the actor hasn't mentioned, the date or any other details of his wedding as of now. Netizens are super pumped up with Rahul's announcement and are also perplexed to know if it's true or not.

Sharing a pic of lip-locking with his fiancee, Rahul wrote, "Getting married, finally, soonly!" The actor shared a picture of him kissing his fiancé and didn't mention her name so many mistook her with his ex-girlfriend name Bindu, whom he was also engaged to get married to a few years ago, but got cancelled. However, now, he took to social media and clarified the same saying, "Small clarification- my fiancé’s name is Haritha, not Bindu".

Take a look at the pic here:

Meanwhile, last month Rahul caught the headlines with his shocking announcement of quitting acting in films. He tweeted, "2022 is my last. I will not do films anymore. Not that I care, nor should anybody care." However, later he called it a prank and clarified.

Rahul Ramakrishna started his innings as an actor with the Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam’s short film Sainma. Later, he made his Tollywood debut with the 2016 film Jayammu Nischayammu Raa. However, Rahul Ramakrishna rose to fame with Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy. He played the role of best friend Shiva of Arjun Reddy and the character was loved by the audience. Now, he is popularly known for the blockbuster 2021 comedy entertainer Jathi Ratnalu. Next up, he is playing a pivotal role in Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's romantic film, VD11, directed by Shiva Nirvana.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda shares a special birthday message and shows how far he has made; WATCH