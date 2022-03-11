Jathi Ratnalu turns one: Naveen Polishetty shares a heart-warming post with a throwback VIDEO

Jathi Ratnalu star Naveen Polishetty is reminiscing the release of his 2021 comedy-drama. The actor took to the microblogging site and wrote, “1 year since blockbuster #JathiRatnalu today. No vaccination back then. Theatres were shutting down. This video is a glimpse of what we saw. Euphoria, mass hysteria, endless laughter. All thanks to u guys. MY family. I will work very hard to entertain & give back the same love”. He shared a video of the promotions of his memorable outing on social media.

Penned and directed by Anudeep KV, the comedy ride saw Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Faria Abdullah in the lead as Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam and Naresh played the supporting roles. Produced by Nag Ashwin under Swapna Cinema, the flick is the story of three perfectly happy men, who due to some misunderstanding end up in jail for a crime they did not commit. The film was released in theatres on 11 March 2021 and thanks to love of the fans, it gained the title of a blockbuster with positive reviews for the performances of the leads, narration, and comic timing.

Check out the post below:

Now coming to his next release, Naveen Polishetty will appear in Kalyan Shankar’s next Anaganaga Oka Raju. Bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi & Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the venture will have music by celebrated composer S Thaman. Vamsi Patchipulusu handles the cinematography for the movie, while Karthik Palle has looked after the editing.

