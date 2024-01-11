Javed Akhtar recalls how Mani Ratnam broke Hindi film industry’s sense of superiority in cinema

Javed Akhtar was recently spotted in an event organized to celebrate the contributions legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam made in terms of good cinema in the country.

Talking about his contributions, Javed Akhtar recalled how Hindi cinema saw itself being superior to other industries in cinema up until Mani Ratnam came along and broke that, making the industry feel like they were ‘illiterate children.’

Javed Akhtar lauds Mani Ratnam

During the event for News 18, Javed Akhtar opened up about how the Hindi film industry was sure about their technological superiority and filmmaking abilities until a filmmaker from Tamil Nadu came in and showed a whole new spectrum of cinema. According to him, the makings of Mani Ratnam made them feel like they were unaware and inexperienced.

The screenwriter-poet also specified that though all industries have tasted success in their films, the ability to sustain the success is what makes them truly exceptional individuals. He added that many directors who made numerous superhit films are forgotten today, and a person can only sustain his legacy if they can combine success and exceptional work.

Hearing the kind words of Akhtar, Mani Ratnam also replied and asked him to return to screenwriting considering how Javed Akhtar along with Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan wrote some of the most classic and iconic films of Indian cinema including Sholay and Deewar.

Mani Ratnam urged that writers like Javed Akhtar should return to writing considering how most films are solely based on numbers these days even remarking he would direct one if Akhtar wrote it for him.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan was also part of the event where he asked Mani Ratnam to cast him in another film once more, urging that he’ll even do ‘Chaiyaa Chaiyaa’ on a plane this time. The director replied that he would do it when SRK buys his own plane to which the superstar replied that with the success of his recent films, he might just buy one.

Mani Ratnam Workfront

Mani Ratnam was last seen on the big screens with his magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan: II which was a big success and was always a dream project for the master director.

The director is now working on his next film Thug Life which has Kamal Haasan playing the lead role in the film who is joining hands with Ratnam once again after their previous collaboration for the film Nayakan. The film boasts an ensemble cast of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Dulquer Salmaan, Joju George, and Gautham Karthik with many more set to join.

