Jawan actress Priyamani shares concerning news about ‘hate’ she gets for her interfaith marriage with Mustafa Raj; ‘love jihad….’

Priyamani, who shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, recently spoke about the brutal trolling she faced after her interfaith marriage with Mustafa Raj in 2017. In an interview with Filmfare, the Officer on Duty actress revealed that the negativity surrounding her wedding deeply affected her mental health. She also shared how trolls went as far as making remarks about their future children and how their lives would turn out.

During the interview, Priyamani mentioned that she had announced her engagement to celebrate the joyous occasion with people she believed truly cared for her. However, instead of support, she faced an unexpected backlash, with accusations of love jihad.

"I don’t know for what rhyme or reason, unnecessary hate started pouring in and the love jihad accusations followed. They even went to the extent of saying that, when we have kids tomorrow, they would join ISIS," Priyamani said.

She acknowledged that being in the film industry, she expected people to express their opinions about her. However, the actress questioned why they would target someone who had no involvement in it and whom they didn’t even know. Priyamani admitted that the backlash affected her for a few days as she received an overwhelming number of messages. Even now, she pointed out, the majority of comments on her posts featuring her husband focused on their religion or caste.

"It took a toll on me for 2-3 days because I kept getting a lot of messages. Even now, if I post something with him, nine out of ten comments will be about our religion or caste," the Jawan actress said.

Priyamani and Mustafa Raj got engaged back in 2016 and later tied the knot in Bengaluru in 2017. On the professional front, she was recently seen alongside Kunchacko Boban in the Malayalam thriller Officer on Duty. Up next, she is set to appear in Jana Nayagan, starring alongside Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.