Anirudh Ravichander shared a special post with Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan as Jawan receives massive response from audiences.

Sep 07, 2023
Jawan: Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander share a warm hug post release; Thank Shah Rukh Khan with a sweet note

Jawan is receiving a massive response from audiences all over the nation. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and director Atlee celebrated the big success with a special post. The duo shared a warm hug and a precious moment about their journey from 'Alwarpet to Andheri'. The music composer also thanked Shah Rukh Khan for love and everything. 

Sharing a photo of hugging Atlee with a big smile, Anirudh took to Twitter and wrote, "From Alwarpet to Andheri #Jawan. Thank you all for your love towards the movie and the music. Thank you King @iamsrk for everything."

