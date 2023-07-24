Jawan: Atlee shares Vijay Sethupathi's look, says ‘it’s just a beginning;’ Anirudh warns he’s not here to play

Jawan is a film that screams pan-India. The film features a star-studded cast from across India. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, Jawan is one of the most anticipated films of the recent past. Ever since its announcement, there has been no shortage of buzz surrounding this huge project.

Now that the prevue of Jawan has been released, fans finally have a clearer picture of what the movie is about. Of course, nothing concrete regarding the film’s story is yet known, but at least we do know who is playing what. We know that Shah Rukh Khan will play a character with negative shades and that Deepika Padukone will essay a cameo role.

Another interesting element to look forward to in this film is that a formidable Vijay Sethupathi will be up against Shah Rukh Khan. It will be truly a treat to watch the talented performer face off against one of the most charismatic screen icons. Now, Vijay’s look from the film has been released and has been receiving rave reviews from all around.

Shah Rukh Khan warns there is no stopping Vijay Sethupathi as he unveils the latter’s look from Jawan

Atlee shares It’s just a beginning when sharing Vijay Sethupathis’s dealer of death first look

Atlee shared the poster with Vijay and commented, "#Jawan Sethu na sambavam loading…. It’s just a beginning @VijaySethuOffl" This may very well be an indication from his side that there are many more posters of other characters coming up. As Jawan features a star-studded cast, it would truly be interesting to see whose poster is revealed next.

His tweet indicates that the filmmaker is confident and satisfied with the final product that he has made.

Anirudh Ravichander warns the audience about Vijay Sethupathi as he is not here to play

Anirudh Ravichander, who is composing music for Jawan, also put out a tweet about Vijay’s look in the film. His tweet read, "Beware! He's not here to play" His tweet makes it clear that Vijay’s villainy would have quite an impact.

