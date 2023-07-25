Jawan BIG Update: Thalapathy Vijay to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's film; Details Inside

Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay will be seen together on the big screen with Atlee's pan-Indian film Jawan. Yes, Jawan's action choreographer confirmed the Tamil actor's cameo. He further also revealed that movie buffs will witness both, Vijay and SRK together in one action scene, promising a visual treat for sure.

Ever since the film was announced, rumors about Thalapathy Vijay's cameo have been doing rounds on the internet. In a recent interview, Jawan's action choreographer made this big announcement. But the makers are still yet to make an official announcement. However, this news direct from Jawan's team has left movie buffs super excited. It will be a feast for South and Hindi audiences to watch both superstars together in one frame.

Jawan's action choreographer confirms Thalapathy Vijay's cameo

Thalapathy Vijay worked for free in Jawan

It was reported that Thalapathy Vijay worked in Jawan for free. Yes, the actor reportedly didn't charge any fee for his special appearance as he shares a good bond with both Atlee and Khan. And when the Jawan Prevue was released last month, fans tried to stop Vijay in it but was difficult catch. Well, looks like the makers want this to be a big surprise for the audiences.

Meanwhile, recently, Shah Rukh Khan shared that for his character preparation in Jawan, he watched a lot of Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, and Yash movies. He also revealed that these superstars and their movies helped him understand the language and expressions.



About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Nayanthara as the female lead. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the role of antagonist and Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role. Deepika Padukone is also playing a cameo. Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others appear in the supporting roles. Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Jawan is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on September 7.

