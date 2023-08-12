Jawan BTS Video: Shah Rukh Khan learns Tamil, lip syncs lyrics like a pro for Zinda Banda; Check out Atlee’s reaction

Shah Rukh Khan's next Jawan with director Atlee is a highly anticipated film in Bollywood and South as well. The first single Zinda Banda was released in all languages. And the interesting trivia is the song has been shot separately in Hindi and Tamil. The director recently gave a sneak peek into behind-the-scenes of Zinda Banda and it proves SRK's dedication as an actor.

Director Atlee shared a BTS video of Zinda Banda's Tamil version, which is titled Vandha Edam. The video captures the fun, madness, and chaos that went behind the scenes of Zinda Banda. Shah Rukh's energy is truly infectious. The BTS video also shows moments of SRK's quick Tamil learning skills. He lip-syncs the Tamil lyrics by reading from a board. And he was pro at it. He just said the Tamil lyrics like it's his daily thing and Atlee was impressed too. He came and hugged Shah Rukh immediately. Towards the end of the clip, the choreographer can be heard saying, “Fantastic. Loved working with Shah Rukh Khan sir.”

Director Atlee has shared the BTS on Instagram and wrote, Taking you all to the world of Vandha Edam song Lovely experience with Shah Rukh Khan sir Anirudh, Vishnu Kumar and Shobi Paulraj. And the whole crew. Crazy energy, thrilling experience, countless memories and immense love is what you can witness in this video while making this song.”

About Jawan

The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, features Shah Rukh Khan grooving to a peppy track along with his girl gang, including Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, among others. It is composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander and written by Irshad Kamil. Zinda Banda is the first song released from the soundtrack of Jawan.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the second single from Jawan will be released next week. It's a romantic track called Chaleya and features SRK alongside his leading lady, Nayanthara. Like the first song, this will also be released in all five languages.

Jawan stars Vijay Sethupathi in the role of antagonist and Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role. Deepika Padukone is also playing a cameo. Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others appear in the supporting roles. Jawan is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on September 7.

