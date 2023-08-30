Jawan Chennai Audio Launch Event: Priyamani mentions Vijay's Leo and crowd goes berserk for good five minutes

The glitz and glamor of the highly-anticipated Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's audio launch event in Chennai, reached new heights after Priyamani mentioned Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, Leo. While praising Anirudh, Priyamani said that Jawan will be another feather in your cap along with Vijay's Leo and to no surprise, the crowd went berserk for a good five minutes.

Priyamani Raj, who plays a crucial role in Jawan, had to request the crowd to let her complete the speech. There is no denying, that Vijay's Leo, which also stars Sanjay Dutt is one of the biggest upcoming Tamil films. This action thriller film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is scheduled for a theatrical release on 19 October 2023. Interestingly, Leo will be released after King Khan's much-anticipated movie, Jawan.

Directed by Atlee, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani co-starrer Jawan is scheduled to hit theatres on September 7, 2023.

Check out what happened when Priyamani mentioned Vijay's Leo at Jawan audio launch event in Chennai

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan, the epitome of charisma, graced the event with his undeniable charm but what caught everyone's attention was the spectacular performance between King Khan and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. They grooved to Zinda Banda song from Jawan, and the electrifying music and energetic dance sequence left the audience amazed.

The pre-release event of Jawan in Chennai served as a platform to build anticipation and create a buzz around the film, leaving the audience eagerly awaiting its release. Jawan, an action thriller film co-written and directed by Atlee, in his first Hindi film is all set to hit screens on September 7. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance in the film.

