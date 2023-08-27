Jawan: Details on Thalapathy Vijay's involvement in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer REVEALED; Reports

There has yet to be an official confirmation pertaining to the cameo appearance of Thalapathy Vijay in Jawan. The Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is being helmed by Vijay’s frequent collaborator, Atlee. We all know how big of a fan Atlee is of Thalapathy Vijay, so the news of a supposed cameo by the actor in Jawan makes perfect sense.

Even if Vijay does not make a special appearance in Atlee’s first Hindi directorial, there is definitely something that the filmmaker has in store for the fans who are eagerly awaiting the Master actor's appearance in Jawan. Allegedly, Jawan has been filled with multiple references to Thalapathy Vijay. Even in the film’s prevue, Shah Rukh Khan enacted Vijay's signature pose.

Thalapathy Vijay might very well be a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Atlee-directed Jawan

Throughout the film, Atlee is touted as having paid several homages to Thalapathy Vijay. It is being reported that a few mannerisms that Vijay is famous for will be replicated by Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. It would be a great treat for the fans to witness one huge star replicate the signature style of another huge star. Thereby, Jawan may end up taking a pan-Indian film as we know it to a whole new level.

It is also rumored that Vijay’s dialogue delivery and his signature style will also be replicated by Atlee through Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Even if Vijay does not end up making a cameo appearance in the film, his mere references can help Jawan significantly propel at the Tamil Nadu box office. There are also several reports that are constantly emerging pertaining to whether or not Thalapathy Vijay will be making a cameo appearance in Jawan.

The latest buzz is that the cameo will indeed take place and will turn out to be a surprise element that will be a delight for the fans. A picture that featured Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay went viral late last year, so we can only imagine what the craze will be if the two megastars join hands on the big screen.

"What more can I ask on my bday , the best bday ever wit my pillars my dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda #Thalapathy," shared Atlee through his Twitter handle as he celebrated his birthday with Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay, whom he deemed his two pillars.

