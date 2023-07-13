Jawan: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan took inspiration from Vijay, Rajinikanth, Yash and Allu Arjun for his role?

Shah Rukh Khan is playing an intense character in Jawan and we already tiny glimpse of him in the Prevue, which was released recently. The actor's never seen before avatar has made movie buffs go gaga over him. But do you know that he took inspiration for his character and prepped for the role by watching Rajinikanth, Yash, Thalapathy Vijay, and Yash's movies?

SRK interacted with fans on Twitter by hosting a #AskSRK session and shared many interesting things about his film Jawan. The actor shared that for his character preparation in Jawan, he watched a lot of Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, and Yash movies. He also revealed that these superstars and their movies helped him understand the language and expressions.

When a user asked, did you see a lot of movies revolving around your role in Jawan to better prepare for it?" He replied, "I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too. #Jawan." The Bollywood actor is being hailed for his genuine answer of taking inspiration from South stars for his film.

Shah Rukh Khan prepped for Jawan's role by watching Rajinikanth, Yash, Allu Arjun and Vijay's films

A few eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Shah Rukh Khan's few scenes hinted at Thalapathy Vijay's classic acting in Atlee's film. His action of clasping hands in Mersal is believed to have been recreated by SRK in the film. The director also planned to show Shah Rukh a larger-than-life, massy character just like Vijay in films like Theri, Mersal, and more.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about Jawan, Nayanthara and more

The Pathaan actor couldn't stop praising his Jawan team during the interactive sessions. From sharing his working experience with Nayanthara, Atlee, being awestruck by Vijay's acting to fun exchange with Vignesh Shivan. His #AskSRK session has created a huge buzz on the Internet. And the actor ended the session on a high note by sharing a new poster flaunting his bald look from the film.

Jawan stars Nayanthara as a female lead and also marks her debut in Bollywood. Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist. Reportedly, Thalapathy Vijay is said to be playing a cameo role in the film. However, the makers have not announced anything yet so far.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan opens up about working with Atlee and Nayanthara; Calls Vijay Sethupathi 'mad actor'