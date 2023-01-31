Jawan director Atlee and wife Krishna Priya blessed with a baby boy
Atlee and Krishna Priya welcomed their first child today, on January 31.
Atlee and his wife Krishna Priya made a special announcement and have left their fans in absolute bliss. The Bigil and Theri fame director Atlee and his wife Priya are now parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child today, on January 31. "Grateful. Happy. Blessed," the new parents wrote on Instagram.
Sharing this happy news with their fans and well-wishers on social media, the couple wrote, "There’s no feeling in the world like this And just like that our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed." Earlier, Krishna Priya treated us with heartwarming posts as she announced her pregnancy with adorable pictures of her with Atlee.
Congratulations to the new parents!
On a related note, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child in 2023. In December last year, Ram Charan’s father and megastar Chiranjeevi broke the news on his social media. Upasana too announced the news and wrote, "Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life. Missing athama."
Talking about Atlee, the director married actress Krishna Priya in 2014. Together, they own a production house 'A for Apple Production' and successfully produced two films under their banner.
Atlee's upcoming project Jawan
Atlee is now gearing up for his first Bollywood project ‘Jawan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra among others. In June last year, SRK made a huge announcement about the film accompanied by a one-and-a-half-minute video.
He had said, "Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, and geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s coming."
Also Read| VIDEO: Jawan director Atlee and wife Priya step out in city; Paparazzi inquire about Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan
A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in exp...Read more