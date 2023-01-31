Jawan director Atlee and wife Krishna Priya blessed with a baby boy

Atlee and his wife Krishna Priya made a special announcement and have left their fans in absolute bliss. The Bigil and Theri fame director Atlee and his wife Priya are now parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child today, on January 31. "Grateful. Happy. Blessed," the new parents wrote on Instagram. Sharing this happy news with their fans and well-wishers on social media, the couple wrote, "There’s no feeling in the world like this And just like that our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed." Earlier, Krishna Priya treated us with heartwarming posts as she announced her pregnancy with adorable pictures of her with Atlee.

Congratulations to the new parents! On a related note, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child in 2023. In December last year, Ram Charan’s father and megastar Chiranjeevi broke the news on his social media. Upasana too announced the news and wrote, "Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life. Missing athama."