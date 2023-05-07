Jawan director Atlee and wife Priya share FIRST photo of their baby boy; Couple reveals son's name

The new parents, Atlee and Krishna Priya were blessed with a baby boy on January 31, 2023. The adorable parents, who are on cloud nine, have now shared the first picture of their baby boy and revealed their son's name. Sharing a picture from their visit to Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, Atlee tweeted, "Yes the name is Meer Need all ur love, blessing and prayers."

The name Meer has many beautiful meanings. It also means a Chief, Head or Leader. Basically, a man of great authority. One can see in the first happy and beautiful family picture, Atlee and Priya are brimming with joy as they pose with their newborn for a photo at a Ganesh temple in Mumbai.

Jawan director Atlee tied the knot with television actress Krishna Priya in 2017 after dating for eight years. It was on December 16, 2022, Krishna Priya shared pictures with her filmmaker husband Atlee to announce her pregnancy. "Happy to announce that we are pregnant and need all your blessing and love. With love Atlee and Priya," read the note.

For the unversed, Atlee and Priya together own a production house 'A for Apple Production', and they have successfully produced two films under their banner.

Atlee and Priya's first photo with their baby boy, Meer

Atlee is gearing up for the grand release of his much-awaited film, Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. After several changes in the release date, the makers of Jawan, yesterday, made an official announcement that the film is set to hit big screens worldwide on September 7. Jawan also has Vijay Sethupathi in a cameo appearance, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in important roles.

Earlier, it was scheduled to release in theatres on the 2nd of June, 2023.

