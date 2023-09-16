Jawan: Director Atlee recalls his conversation with Thalapathy before signing Shah Rukh Khan

Atlee is basking in the success of his Bollywood debut film Jawan as it's breaking records at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 650 crores at the box office, as per reports. Celebrating the blockbuster, the team of Atlee got together for a press conference in Mumbai, which Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and others attended.

Thalapathy Vijay's reaction to Atlee signing Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

During the event, Atlee recalled his conversation with Thalapathy Vijay before signing Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. The filmmaker shared the superstar's reaction to the film with King Khan and it depicts their pure bond. The Raja Rani director said, Me and Mr Thalapathy Vijay had a conversation. He asked me, ‘What are you going to do?’ and I told him, ‘I don’t know but I’m going to give my life to the film’. So sir said one thing on the day one he met and yesterday also messaged me 'saying the entire world should know what kind of director you are. I know the film will work and become a blockbuster but that's not our destiny. I want you to succeed the most'."

The filmmaker continued, “So, the day when sir (Shah Rukh Khan) said yes, I know it’s a blockbuster.

Atlee also shared that Jawan is his love letter to Shah Rukh Khan. The filmmaker gave this response when he was asked to describe his Hindi debut film Jawan as his love letter to his leading man.

About Jawan

Meanwhile, there was a huge buzz before the release of Jawan that Thalapathy Vijay is playing a cameo. However, just as day before release, Atlee broke the silence and revealed that the superstar wasn't part of the film. This surely disappointed fans who eagerly wanted to watch Vijay and SRK on the big screen. However, Atlee never made fans feel Vijay's absence as the director often spoke about him at every occasion.

Jawan marked Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist, while the ensemble cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and others. Additionally, actress Deepika Padukone will make a cameo appearance

