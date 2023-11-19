Jawan director Atlee to produce four films under his banner; first one to star Varun Dhawan-Keerthy Suresh

Director Atlee who is basking in the glory of his latest film Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role opened up about his plans to produce 4 films under his production company A for Apple Studios.

The filmmaker disclosed in a recent interview that his next film as a producer will be Varun Dhawan’s Hindi film tentatively called VD18 which has Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Moreover, he also specified that two Tamil films and a Telugu film are also in play and will be announced soon.

Atlee’s next as a producer

In an earlier exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, director Atlee disclosed how he is co-producing a film with Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The film is said to be about a DCP who will travel and transform himself to save his family from danger from wrongdoers behind him.

The film has been rumored several times to be the Bollywood remake of Atlee’s own 2016 blockbuster film Theri which had Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson in the lead roles.

Moreover, Atlee has also confirmed that he has three more projects lined up in his productions, two of them will be in Tamil language and another one will be a Telugu language movie. More details and announcements about these films are expected to come out later only.

Atlee’s lineups

Atlee is currently taking off time from movies to focus more on his family life and his newborn baby after the success of Jawan. The director has already specified that he is working on something big after revealing he has got a green signal from both Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan for a dual hero movie. He has said that the film will be a massively big one and might incorporate a Hollywood writer to it as well. He speculated that this movie might be his next venture but has not confirmed anything about it as of yet.

Moreover, Atlee also revealed that he has a script ready for Ajith Kumar as well but hasn’t had a chance to narrate it to the actor as of yet.

ALSO READ: Atlee opens up on his dream project with Ajith Kumar; says there’s a massive script waiting for him