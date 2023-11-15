Jawan fame Atlee opens up on plagiarism accusation; says a large crowd wants to bring him down

One of the leading directors of Indian cinema, Atlee is not a new name to people who enjoy watching movies. Especially those in Tamil cinema who know widely who Atlee is. The director has been accused multiple times of plagiarism in his works, due to his similarities to various movies.

Now, the director has opened up and talked about how he responds to this long-standing criticism and how some people always try to bring him down and expect him to fail.

Director Atlee’s stand on accusations against him

Atlee films have always been in the spotlight of criticism and accusations of being copied from other films. From his directorial debut, Raja Rani back in 2013, the film was compared to a classic film like Mouna Ragam, directed by Mani Ratnam. The accusations levied on him only started with that which later went on to be a norm in all of his films.

His second film Theri was called a mix-up of various other Tamil films, which was also the main criticism in Mersal and Bigil. Now even Shah Rukh starrer Jawan had to face this.

Talking in an interview with Indian anchor Gobinath on YouTube, Atlee responded to these accusations “When I directed Raja Rani, I wanted to do something about the breakdown of relationships. But, there was already an iconic film.”

He added “However, there isn't a single story that hasn't been done yet. I sit down and really work hard on my scripts. If someone sends a comment in two seconds comparing my movie to other movies, I will not think that all my effort and hard work is copied.”

Reacting in relation to this Atlee also said, “A mob always wants to attack me. Since my last film was a hit, they didn't say anything about it. It has also collected money.”

He further asked, “So, what's the only way to beat me? Often, such criticism comes only from these people. The reason is the thought that 'he should not win'. Do you think Rajini sir, Vijay sir and Ajith sir don't have this problem? We have to fight and move forward. Will Shahrukh sir call me without knowing all this?”

Atlee on the work front

Director Atlee’s latest film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role went on to become a big hit in theaters. The film which was centered on the story of a Jail warden trying to rid the world of social injustices and also take up his own personal vengeance built up the story of the movie.

Moreover, Atlee is taking a short break from movies for now spending time with his newborn and is said to be working on a new script. Although nothing has been confirmed, Atlee has said that both Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan are interested in working on a movie together and that they believe in him to pull it off. Sparking speculations of it being his next film.

