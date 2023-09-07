Jawan FDFS: Atlee with wife Krishna Priya and Anirudh join fans to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan starrer

The makers of the much-anticipated movie, Jawan, celebrated the film's first day first show (FDFS) with fans at Rohini Silverscreens in Chennai. The director of the high-octane drama, Atlee along with his wife and music composer Anirudh Ravichander were clicked FDFS with fans.

A visionary director redefining Tamil Cinema

Atlee, known for his contributions to blockbuster Tamil films, the likes of Raja Rani, Theri, and more took a break from his hectic schedule to partake in the euphoria surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's latest release.

The leading music maestro winning the hearts of audiences

Needless to say the multiple award-winning music maestro from the Kolaveri fame, Anirudh has proved his worth time and again in the Indian music industry. He is a renowned composer, singer, and songwriter, best known for his exceptional work in the realm of Tamil and Telugu cinema.

The collaboration of Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander for Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster movie Jawaan marked a convergence of two creative powerhouses in the Indian film industry.

King Khan’s Jawan was released in theaters today (7th September 23) after a long wait. The film is an action thriller that sees the Baadshah of Bollywood play a mysterious character with a scarred face. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani in key roles.

The Jawan mania starts from today

After a long wait, Jawan is finally here and it is getting a good response from the audience and critics alike. Jawan is expected to be a major box-office success and it will be interesting to see how it performs. Jawan is creating new records at the box office as the Atlee directorial has a shot at collecting Rs 65 crore on its opening day in Hindi, with Tamil and Telugu contributing another Rs 8 crore.

Atlee’s next venture would be an action thriller with the Kalank actor Varun Dhawan. According to the media reports the movie would be a remake of Theri, which was also directed by Atlee starring Vijay Thalapathy.

