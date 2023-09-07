Jawan: How much were Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi paid to be part of Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee film?

Jawan is inarguably one of the most hyped films to have come out of Indian cinema in the recent past. The Atlee-helmed film can be considered a pan-Indian film in every sense of the word. As Jawan has released today, September 7, to great response from all over, it is safe to say that there is no stopping this film from reaching the clouds.

Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Atlee has provided the actor with some great company to work with, as the filmmaker has roped in many capable actors from across the country for Jawan. Priyamani, Yogi Babu, and Jaffer Sadiq, among other popular South Indian actors, are featured in the film along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Considering the fact that the latter two rank among the biggest names in Tamil cinema right now, the reported salaries for their Hindi film endeavor will be of interest to fans.

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi reportedly earned a large sum for their contribution to Jawan

Nayanthara might be a debutant for people who primarily follow Hindi cinema, but the actress is a self-made notable down south. Therefore, there is no question as to whether she was paid a substantial amount for her contribution to Jawan. As per reports, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actress was paid Rs 10 crore for playing the character of Narmada Rai in the action entertainer.

Vijay Sethupathi was the immaculate antagonist of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Therefore, he was also paid a whopping amount for playing the perfect nemesis against Jawan’s leading man. Allegedly, the 96 actor was given a remuneration of Rs 21 crore for playing the character of Kaalie Gaikwad in the film.

On the other hand, Jawan’s main protagonist, Shah Rukh Khan, is reported to have been paid Rs 100 crore for the film. The remuneration that the other cast members earned for being a part of Jawan has still not been disclosed. For the uninformed, Jawan has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also marks not just Nayanthara's but also Atlee’s first Hindi film. For Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan will be his second Hindi film outing, the first being Mumbaikar, which was released earlier this year.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors were reported by Times Now.

