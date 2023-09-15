'Jawan is a love letter of mine to sir': Atlee opens up about his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan

Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara in her Hindi debut, has taken over the box office by storm. Now that the film has gained so much love from the audience, Jawan’s team has organized an event to celebrate its success. At the function, Atlee went on to state that Jawan is his love letter to Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about South Indian films and said, "I have always been a fan of cinema from the south." He also proceeded to thank everyone responsible for making the film a hit, including Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and director Atlee, among others.

