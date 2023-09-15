'Jawan is a love letter of mine to sir': Atlee opens up about his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan

Now that Jawan has gained so much love from the audience, the film’s team has organized an event to celebrate its success. At the function, Atlee went on to state that Jawan is his love letter to Shah Rukh Khan.

Written by Roopa Radhakrishnan Published on Sep 15, 2023   |  07:01 PM IST  |  739
PC: Viral Bhayani
'Jawan is a love letter of mine to sir': Atlee opens up about his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan (PC: Viral Bhayani)

Key Highlight

Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara in her Hindi debut, has taken over the box office by storm. Now that the film has gained so much love from the audience, Jawan’s team has organized an event to celebrate its success. At the function, Atlee went on to state that Jawan is his love letter to Shah Rukh Khan. 

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about South Indian films and said, "I have always been a fan of cinema from the south." He also proceeded to thank everyone responsible for making the film a hit, including Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and director Atlee, among others.

ALSO READ: Why are Ajith Kumar fans hyped up about Vishal and SJ Suryah's Mark Antony?

About The Author
Roopa Radhakrishnan
Roopa Radhakrishnan

A post graduate in Mass Communication who loves watching and writing about films. No matter the language or the genre, a... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!