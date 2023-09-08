Jawan: Mahesh Babu lauds Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, calls it 'king size entertainment with the King himself'

Jawan has lived up to its hype and taken over the box office by storm. The film is being hailed as a great mass entertainer that does complete justice to the charisma of its leading man, Shah Rukh Khan. Not just the fans, but many popular celebrities have also let the world know how much fun they had when they watched the Atlee-directed film.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu was one of the celebrities who could not resist raving about the film. The actor took to X, formerly Twitter, to let the world know about his admiration of both Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan. Mahesh Babu wrote, "#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema… @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film… The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here !! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends."

Those who watched Jawan have been unanimously opining that Shah Rukh Khan was in fine form in the film, and Mahesh Babu seems to reiterate the same. The Businessman actor lauded Atlee for coming up with a bang-on entertainer and also commented that the charisma of Shah Rukh Khan is unmatched.

Mahesh Babu lauds Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee for Jawan

Mahesh Babu has been openly expressing his support for Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan even before the film was released. The actor had put out an appreciation note a few days ago, wishing the Jawan team the very best just before their film came out. A day before Jawan’s theatrical release, Mahesh wrote, "It's time for #Jawan!!! The frenzy and power of @iamsrk are on full display!! Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family!!"

Shah Rukh Khan had responded to Mahesh Babu’s magnanimous gesture and gave a shoutout to the latter by writing, "Thank u so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug." Well, it is clear from Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu's social media exchange that the two superstars share a bond of mutual respect and adulation.

