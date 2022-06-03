Jawan: Not Nayanthara but Samantha Ruth Prabhu was the first choice of Shah Rukh Khan starrer

The much-awaited teaser of Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan is finally out. Directed by Atlee, the title teaser has taken social media by storm. SRK, the king of Bollywood, has yet again amazed his fans with a rugged, unconventional look. While makers will soon make an official announcement about Nayanthara as the leading lady, buzz is Samantha was the first choice for SRK starrer with director Atlee.

Did you know Samantha was offered Jawan first but the actress reportedly rejected due to personal reasons? Apparently, she was planning a baby with then-husband Naga Chaitanya and so, she had to let go of this mega project. Since Samantha turned down the offer, it landed into Nayanthara's lap.

Coming back to Jawan, Kollywood lady superstar Nayanthara will be seen playing the role of an investigative officer while Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role. Jawan also features Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in supporting roles. Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan will be out in the cinemas on 2nd June 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is all set to get married to her long time beau and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The couple will tie the knot on June 9 in presence of their close friends and family members.

Samantha upcoming projects

On the other hand, Samantha has a packed slate of upcoming films including the much-anticipated films, Yashoda and Shaakuntalam. Besides this, she also has Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK with Varun Dhawan in the lead. The Family Man 2 actress also has Arrangements of love, i.e. her Hollywood debut with BAFTA-winning director, Philip John.

