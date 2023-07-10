Jawan Prevue: Netizens react to Nayanthara's Hindi debut with Shah Rukh Khan; Did you spot Thalapathy Vijay?

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's highly anticipated film Jawan Prevue was released a while ago. The glimpse video has taken the internet by storm and fans can't keep calm seeing the director's signature South style and Nayanthara's action stunts. A few fans also spotted Thalapathy Vijay in his cameo role. The two-minute 12-second preview already created a stir on social media.

Nayanthara made a smashing entry as an action queen. The Jawan Prevue showed glimpses of the Lady Superstar as a soldier. She is seen wearing a trench coat over a white shirt and performing an action like never seen before. This is the first time the actress is presented as an action girl and movie buffs loved her on the big screen.

In another scene, she was seen donning a stunning yellow saree paired with beautiful jhumkas. Netizens on the Internet were quick enough to catch glimpses of Nayanthara and shared their opinions on her character. Several called her 'Queen' and 'Lady Superstar'. A few also said they are impressed about how she can nail both.

Jawan marks Nayanthara's debut in Bollywood and her first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan.

Netizens hail Nayanthara's never seen before action-packed role in Jawan Prevue

Thalapathy Vijay appeared in cameo

Thalapathy Vijay was reportedly said to be part of Jawan. He will be seen playing a cameo in the film. However, the makers have not confirmed this yet. But with the teaser, a few eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of Vijay in the teaser. Although, the face is not clear, several netizens mentioned that he could be Vijay.

About Jawan

Going by the teaser, Jawan seems to be a perfect blend of action and emotion. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the role of antagonist and Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role. Deepika Padukone is also playing a cameo. Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others appear in the supporting roles. Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Jawan is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on September 7

ALSO READ: Jawan Prevue OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi starrer has BLOCKBUSTER written all over it