Jawan: SS Rajamouli lauds Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee for ‘earth-shattering opening’; 'This is the reason why...'

Jawan was released in theaters on September 7 and managed to rake in the highest-ever opening for a Hindi film at the worldwide box office. Reportedly, the Atlee-directed film has grossed an estimated Rs 90 crore at the Indian box office and Rs 125 crore worldwide. Jawan has successfully collected over Rs 100 crore in its opening day itself and joined the elite club of films that hold the same record.

It is definitely a moment of celebration for the entire team of Jawan and especially for the film’s leading man, Shah Rukh Khan. For context, the actor’s other 2023 release, Pathaan, also grossed 100 crore on its opening day at the worldwide box office. Shah Rukh Khan became the only Hindi film actor to achieve this feat with Pathaan. Now, he has done it again in the same year with Jawan.

Another Indian film personality who knows very well how it feels to have a 100 crore worldwide opening is S S Rajamouli. As Jawan joined his films Baahubali 2 and RRR in earning this rare feat, the filmmaker congratulated the film's team, particularly Shah Rukh Khan.

S S Rajamouli congratulates Shah Rukh Khan and team Jawan

The Eega director took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared, "This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office… What an earth-shattering opening… Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success…:)" Rajamouli is an Indian film personality who is revered for his contribution to cinema. Therefore, the filmmaker never forgets to congratulate and extend his best wishes to artists across languages.

Truly, Rajamouli’s words would mean a lot to the Jawan team. In his statement, Rajamouli specifically applauded Jawan’s director, Atlee, and its leading man, Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has also responded to Rajamouli’s appreciation and thanked the filmmaker. Shah Rukh Khan replied, " Thank u so much sir. We are all learning from your creative inputs for cinema. Please see it as and when u can. Then call me to tell me if I can be a mass hero also. Ha ha. Love and regards sir."

After the sweet social media exchange between Shah Rukh Khan and S S Rajamouli, netizens have been wondering what might happen if the two Indian film giants ever decide to collaborate.

