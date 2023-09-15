Jawan success bash: Nayanthara sends message for Shah Rukh Khan and team; ‘It’s been a journey of laughter and…’

Jawan’s team celebrated the success of their film at a grand event in Mumbai. Nayanthara chose not to attend the success meet because it was her mother’s birthday today. But even though she could not be present alongside the rest of the Jawan team, Nayanthara did send in a message, which was played during the success meet. The actress reflected on her Jawan journey and stated that it was filled with a variety of emotions, from laughter to challenges.

Shah Rukh Khan himself revealed that it was Nayanthara’s mother’s birthday, and that is the reason she could not be there. The actor also went on to sing happy birthday to the actress’ mother, Omana Kurian.

Nayanthara has a special message for her Jawan team

Nayanthara started her message by revealing the reason for her not being there. She did not mention the exact reason for her absence but stated that the day was a special one for her family. said, "Namaste Mumbai, It’s an absolute honor to be addressing all of you. Even though I am not there in person, I want to send a big, big, big hug to my friends from the media and my dear fans. I truly wish I could be there with you all in Mumbai right now, surrounded by the incredible people who have supported me throughout my journey. But today holds a special occasion for my family, and I wanted to spend this time together."

Further elaborating on her experience working in Jawan, Nayanthara added, "I have been reading all your messages, and I have to say it is absolutely overwhelming to receive so much love for Jawan. Your support means the world to me, and I’m extremely, extremely grateful for it. And of course, a big thank you to my lovely co-stars and the entire team for giving me the opportunity to play Narmada. It’s been a journey filled with laughter, challenges, and growth. Speaking of growth, I want to thank the man who needs no introduction—Shah Rukh sir. To share the screen with him and witness his exceptional talent and lively energy in person was truly, truly, truly fabulous."

Nayanthara seemed truly happy with her debut Hindi film being such a mega success, as she said, "Mumbai, I may not be there with you today, but your love and support have touched me deeply. Let’s continue to celebrate the magic of cinema and the power of storytelling together. Kya hua agar aaj mil nahi paaye toh? (So what if we couldn’t meet today?) There is always a next time. It’s a promise that humara mulakat chalu rahega (our meetings will continue). So, be ready."

