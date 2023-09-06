Jawan: Thalapathy Vijay is NOT making cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer; Atlee confirms

The big rumor about Thalapathy Vijay in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has finally come to an end. The Tamil Superstar will not be seen in the pan-Indian film. Yes, director Atlee confirmed that Vijay is not doing any cameo in Jawan. The filmmaker also revealed that he will be seen in a cameo instead.

In an interview with DT Next, Atlee spoke about much talked about Thalapathy Vijay's cameo rumors in Jawan and said, "Vijay sir is not playing a cameo in the film. If that were the case, I would have announced it myself. Perhaps, I am planning a movie that will feature both of these actors in lead roles. In fact, I played a cameo in #Jawan."

The buzz for Vijay's cameo was the biggest buzz about Jawan. From his character name, to run time, several details about his cameo were revealed on social media. The rumors began after Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan's pics from Atlee's birthday party went viral on social media. And also considering the bond, Atlee and Vijay shared the rumors were believed to be true. However, just a day before the big release, the rumors have been cleared. This big news has surely disappointed fans who had big hopes of watching Vijay with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.



About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Nayanthara as the female lead. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the role of antagonist and Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role. Deepika Padukone is also playing a cameo. Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others appear in the supporting roles. Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Jawan is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on September 7.

