Jawan: Thalapathy Vijay to play a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee's film for no remuneration?

Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up with South director Atlee for his next titled Jawan. While the superstar's entry in the South is already very exciting, the latest buzz of Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay starring in the film along with him is making fans go gaga. Yes, according to the latest reports, Thalapathy Vijay might make a brief cameo in Jawan.

Reportedly, the Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay will play a cameo role in Shag Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan. The actor will reportedly shoot for his part with the Bollywood superstar in mid-September in Chennai. He has allotted one day to the Jawan to film his part. Interestingly, the actor is not charging any fee for his special appearance as he shares a good bond with both Atlee and Khan.

Thalapathy fans are over the moon with the news of witnessing their favourite idol with Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan. Well, however, these are just reports for now as an official announcement has not yet been made.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers have also approached Vijay Sethupathi for an important role in Jawan. "Yes, Sethupathi is in talks for the role of villain with Jawan makers but nothing is official yet. He is yet to give his nod for the film so there is no truth about him joining the shoot soon in Mumbai."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vijay to play a gangster in his 40s in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next; Might enter LCU with Kamal Haasan

The first glimpse of Jawan has sets the tone for what’s to come, a larger-than-life action entertainer. Jawan is slated to release on 2nd June 2023 across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. While Nayanthara is the female lead, the film will also feature Sanya Malhotra in a key role.